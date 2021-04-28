UrduPoint.com
Registration Opens For Crop Insurance To Cover Farmers' Losses

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:36 PM

Registration opens for crop insurance to cover farmers' losses

Punjab government has opened registration for crop insurance in 27 districts to enable cotton and paddy farmers avail the scheme to cover their potential losses against climate change, natural disater and locust attack during Kharif season 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab government has opened registration for crop insurance in 27 districts to enable cotton and paddy farmers avail the scheme to cover their potential losses against climate change, natural disater and locust attack during Kharif season 2021-22.

In south Punjab, farmers from districts of Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan would be able to avail the scheme, highly subsidized by Punjab government.

Farmers owning five acres or below land would be entitled to enjoy 100 per cent subsidy on premium payments. Those having landholding from five to twenty five acres would avail 50 per cent subsidy.

Farmers cultivating rice and cotton in Kharif season 2021-22 would be issued insurance certificates.

Under the crop insurance (Takaful) 2021-22, the losses, if any, would be announced in Dec 2021 at tahsil level and insurance company concerned would contact farmers in Jan 2022 and would be bound to make payments to farmers to compensate their losses.

For transparency, online system has been introduced and tahsil level statistics regarding crop production collected by crop reporting service would be relied upon for making payments, says an official release.

