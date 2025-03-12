Registration Opens For PITB's 'SheWins' Training Programme
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on Wednesday opened registration for its "SheWins" training programme, designed to equip women with essential digital skills and support their career development.
The programme offers both on-campus and online training courses, enabling female candidates to choose between courses in e-Commerce with Social Media Marketing & SEO and YouTube Content Creation & Video Editing.
The six-week on-campus training is available at a discounted fee of PKR 20,000, while the online training course is offered for PKR 15,000. To date, more than 2,000 women have completed their training through this program and are running their own online businesses, making a significant step towards economic empowerment.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, "Through this program, we are empowering women with modern digital skills so they can not only become financially independent but also contribute positively to the national economy by expanding their online businesses."
The program is open to female applicants aged 16 to 50 with a minimum educational qualification of Matriculation. Interested candidates can register via the official website:/shewins.pk/.
Recent Stories
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boy's body found6 minutes ago
-
Model carts panel chief, DC Lahore plan new model markets6 minutes ago
-
Two injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Registration opens for PITB's 'SheWins' training programme6 minutes ago
-
20 outlaws held6 minutes ago
-
Canal breach damages standing crops6 minutes ago
-
Awareness program organized at central jail for women empowering prisoners26 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of developmental projects is top priority: Commissioner Hazara36 minutes ago
-
Weapons' authority letters cancelled, Section 144 imposed in N Waziristan46 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities at BHU, Larr Pharpur inspected1 hour ago
-
Two die as Suzuki pickup overturns in Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Opposition leader Omar Ayub strongly condemns Jaffar Express attack1 hour ago