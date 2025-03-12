LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on Wednesday opened registration for its "SheWins" training programme, designed to equip women with essential digital skills and support their career development.

The programme offers both on-campus and online training courses, enabling female candidates to choose between courses in e-Commerce with Social Media Marketing & SEO and YouTube Content Creation & Video Editing.

The six-week on-campus training is available at a discounted fee of PKR 20,000, while the online training course is offered for PKR 15,000. To date, more than 2,000 women have completed their training through this program and are running their own online businesses, making a significant step towards economic empowerment.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, "Through this program, we are empowering women with modern digital skills so they can not only become financially independent but also contribute positively to the national economy by expanding their online businesses."

The program is open to female applicants aged 16 to 50 with a minimum educational qualification of Matriculation. Interested candidates can register via the official website:/shewins.pk/.