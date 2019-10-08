Registration phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) in full swing; 1,150,000 get registration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The registration phase for Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) is in full swing throughout the country and around 1,1 50,000 people have got themselves registered for it

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the second phase of registration for the NPHP during July, 2019 which is a step forward to provide affordable housing facility to the low-income sections of the population, an official source said on Tuesday.

He said that people were quite enthusiastically registering themselves for NPHP and around 11, 50,000 citizens have so far been registered. The registration process for Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) will continue till October 15 and citizens from all districts from across the country can apply for the Program.

Moreover, he said that data is being gathered from the masses under this registration process in order to know their requirements and launch housing projects understandably.

Through registration process, launched by NADRA, a clear picture of vital statistics relating to housing project including area preference, required finances and civic amenities, will be obtained.

The source said that a comprehensive database is being prepared, containing all vital information. He said that a web portal (https://nphp.nadra.gov.pk) has been also launched by NADRA to enable applicants to register from within the confines of their homes, aside from having the option to visit 7,500 NADRA E-Sahulat facilities across Pakistan. Applicants who have already applied, do not need to apply again.

He said that the task to construct five million houses and meet the housing needs in the country is purely meant for low income and salaried people and it would be achieved under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the sincere and integrated efforts are underway to meet this challenge.