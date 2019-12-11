UrduPoint.com
Registration Phase Of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme To Continue Till Dec 15

Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The registration phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) will continue till December 15 and the people are quite enthusiastically registering themselves for the scheme.

The registration process to provide houses to homeless people started on July 15, for three months till October 15, but it was extended by one month (November 15). Seeing the interest of people in the registration process, the deadline has been extended again till December 15.

The source said the registration phase for NPHP was in full swing throughout the country and around 1.9 million people had got themselves registered for it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the second phase of registration for the NPHP during July, 2019 which is a step forward to provide affordable housing facility to the low-income sections of the population.

He said people were quite enthusiastically registering themselves for NPHP and around 1.9 million citizens had so far been registered.

The registration process for NPHP will continue till December 15 and citizens from all districts from across the country can apply for the Programme.

Moreover, he said data was being gathered from the masses under this registration process in order to know their requirements and launch housing projects understandably.

Through registration process, launched by NADRA, a clear picture of vital statistics relating to housing project including area preference, required finances and civic amenities, would be obtained.

The source said a comprehensive database was being prepared, containing all vital information.

