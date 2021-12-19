Registration process for 'Asia Pacific Ozone 2 Climate Art Contest' starts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Sunday launched the registration process for 'Asia Pacific Ozone 2 Climate Art Contest' aiming to provide an opportunity for young generation to showcase their inner skills.

In the contest various types of artwork would be submitted under three categories to take part in the contest, an official of PNCA told APP.

The artworks included graphic designing, photography, drawing and paintings etc. photography including original photographs taken from a camera without heavy digital manipulation (such as adding additional objects or removing any objects from original photo).

Slight photo adjustments such as lighting, brightness, contrast, etc. could be used.

Drawing including traditional hand-drawing/painting or other two-dimensionalhand-made art and digital drawing.

