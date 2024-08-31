Open Menu

Registration Process For Himmat Card Under Way In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan Khan said on Saturday that in line with special directives of the Punjab government, the registration process for issuance of Himmat card for the financial assistant of the disabled people was under way in Sargodha in a transparent way.

He was chairing a meeting of officials of Social Welfare Department in his office. Director Social Welfare Shakra Noreen and Deputy Director Zaibun Nisa were also present.

The officials told the commissioner that 67,191 disabled people had been registered under the Himmat card imitative while verification process of 5,111 people had been carried out.

Eligible people would get Rs. 10,500 financial assistance for four times in a year.

Shakra Noreen said that ATM cards would be issued soon to verified persons under the programme soon. She also told commissioner that 24 desks had been set up in the division to receive applications regarding Himmat cards.

Commissioner Sargodha said that government was striving hard to uplift the disables aimed to make respectable citizen of the society.

He directed the department concerned to expedite the pace of registration of the disabled persons.

