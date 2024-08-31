Registration Process For Himmat Card Under Way In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan Khan said on Saturday that in line with special directives of the Punjab government, the registration process for issuance of Himmat card for the financial assistant of the disabled people was under way in Sargodha in a transparent way.
He was chairing a meeting of officials of Social Welfare Department in his office. Director Social Welfare Shakra Noreen and Deputy Director Zaibun Nisa were also present.
The officials told the commissioner that 67,191 disabled people had been registered under the Himmat card imitative while verification process of 5,111 people had been carried out.
Eligible people would get Rs. 10,500 financial assistance for four times in a year.
Shakra Noreen said that ATM cards would be issued soon to verified persons under the programme soon. She also told commissioner that 24 desks had been set up in the division to receive applications regarding Himmat cards.
Commissioner Sargodha said that government was striving hard to uplift the disables aimed to make respectable citizen of the society.
He directed the department concerned to expedite the pace of registration of the disabled persons.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 90 kg drugs in different operations2 minutes ago
-
'Cyclone takes a westward turn, no immediate threat to Sindh: Chief Meteorologist12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police impose section 144 to curb political gatherings12 minutes ago
-
MPA distributes Rs. 1m each to victims of roof collapse12 minutes ago
-
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington20 minutes ago
-
Senior PPP leader meets Punjab governor, discusses political matters22 minutes ago
-
Training, mentoring session at Sialkot University22 minutes ago
-
AMC/LGH Nursing College achieves 100pc results in 3rd professional annual exams22 minutes ago
-
Success of incumbent govt crucial for country's stability: governor32 minutes ago
-
Sialkot AC plants saplings under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign42 minutes ago
-
3 held for 'stealing' sports goods from shop42 minutes ago
-
11 'criminals' arrested52 minutes ago