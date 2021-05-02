Registration process for issuance of Kisan Card commences

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Punjab government started registration process for issuance of Kisan Card in order to offer direct subsidy to farmers on seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and many other things.

The farmers will be able to withdraw subsidize amounts immediately by using ATMs. According to official sources, initially one million farmers will be issued these cards. The number of Kisan Cards will be increased further with passage of time.

The official sources maintained that it was highly transparent way to provide subsidy to deserving farmers.

The Kisan Cards were issued with a focus to assist farmers economically and improve agricultural productivity.

The Kisan Card was arranged after an organized system which involved Agriculture Department, Punjab Land Record Authority, Punjab Information Technology Authority, NADRA and Branchless Banking Operators.

A web-based form have been introduced to seek complete information from farmers. The officials of agriculture department will note information about the farmers and then facilitate them in issuance of the Kisan Card. Similarly, the farmers will open their account at HBL-Konnect with thumb verification. The farmers will receive Kisan Card from the office of Agriculture Department. The farmers can also seek information from Helpline 0800-17000.