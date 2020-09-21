Registration process of 167 NGOs completed

(@FahadShabbir)

The online registration of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with the Charity Commission Punjab had been completed in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The online registration of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with the Charity Commission Punjab had been completed in Sargodha division.

Out of total 192 NGOs, registration of 167 had been completed, cases of four are pending while 21 organisations have not applied for registration.

This was stated by Divisional Director Social Welfare Hussain Ahmed Gondal while talking to the media persons here on Monday.

He said that Sargodha was the first division in the province where the process had been completed.

He said that registration of 63 out of 65 organisations of Sargodha district, 43 out of 49 organizations of Khushab district, 42 out of 50 organizations of Mianwali and 19 out of 25 organizations of Bhakkar had been completed.