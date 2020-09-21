UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration Process Of 167 NGOs Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:16 PM

Registration process of 167 NGOs completed

The online registration of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with the Charity Commission Punjab had been completed in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The online registration of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with the Charity Commission Punjab had been completed in Sargodha division.

Out of total 192 NGOs, registration of 167 had been completed, cases of four are pending while 21 organisations have not applied for registration.

This was stated by Divisional Director Social Welfare Hussain Ahmed Gondal while talking to the media persons here on Monday.

He said that Sargodha was the first division in the province where the process had been completed.

He said that registration of 63 out of 65 organisations of Sargodha district, 43 out of 49 organizations of Khushab district, 42 out of 50 organizations of Mianwali and 19 out of 25 organizations of Bhakkar had been completed.

Related Topics

Punjab Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Media

Recent Stories

&#039;Dirham Al Khair&#039; initiative raises over ..

3 minutes ago

Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for ..

3 minutes ago

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

33 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

33 minutes ago

PESCO notifies shutdown schedule for different are ..

1 minute ago

Opposition's APC can't win public support: Mohibul ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.