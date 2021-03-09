UrduPoint.com
Registration Process Of Masajid-o-Madaris Being Made Easier: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

The registration procedure of seminaries and mosques was being simplified and Masajid-o-Madaris would not be part of any movement to spreads chaos and anarchy in the country, said Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The registration procedure of seminaries and mosques was being simplified and Masajid-o-Madaris would not be part of any movement to spreads chaos and anarchy in the country, said Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Talking to visiting delegates of Ulema-Mashaykh and minorities here on Tuesday, Ashrafi said that conspiracies were being hatched to fan anarchy and religious chaos in the country. No individual, group or organisation would be allowed to insult and excommunicate believers of other religions and religious sects.

The registration process for Madaris would be completed ahead of new academic year.

The government did not want to make any change in the curriculum of Madaris and negotiations were underway with the Ulema-Mashaykh on the Evacuee Trust Property Act.

Ashrafi stated that the government was dedicated to address the issues of Masajid-o-Madaris, Ulema-Mashaykh, religious community and endeavours are being made to address their respective issues by approaching them.

The new examination boards of Masajid-o-Madaris would not weaken the seminaries.

Responding to a question, he said the people have full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government would work together with the opposition to eradicate usury, extremism, terrorism and corruption from the country.

