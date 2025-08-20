Open Menu

Registration Process Underway Under “CM Dhee Rani” Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Registration process underway under “CM Dhee Rani” program

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Gujranwala, Arshid Waheed said on Wednesday that the registration process of the deserving women for marriages was continued under the Punjab Chief Minister, Dhee Rani Program in the district.

He said while visiting various churches to spread awareness about the program in the district.

Deputy Director, Sumaira Iqbal, accompanied the director.

They urged the people to get the full benefits of the Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif‘s initiative.

APP/mud/378

