UrduPoint.com

Registration Starts For Admissions In Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Registration starts for admissions in Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Sweet Home, (PSH) Zamurrad Khan on Saturday said that the registration process was started for orphan students in class eight and FSc-I at the Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College, Sohawa for the academic year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Sweet Home, (PSH) Zamurrad Khan on Saturday said that the registration process was started for orphan students in class eight and FSc-I at the Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College, Sohawa for the academic year 2022-23.

Talking to media persons, he said the registration of orphan students would be continued through Whatsapp 0333-5671118 and by post till July 31.

The new classes would be started in coming September.

The tests of the registered students would be conducted on August 21, at the centres to be set up across the country.

The interviews of the students, who passed written tests, would be conducted in Islamabad. A special team would also be deployed to conduct the interviews of the passed students in their respective areas.

To a question, he said he was planning to construct a separate cadet college for orphan girls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sohawa July August September Post Media

Recent Stories

Police book local leaders, supporters of PTI for ..

Police book local leaders, supporters of PTI for torturing commuters

1 minute ago
 Govt, people of Pakistan condole loss of lives in ..

Govt, people of Pakistan condole loss of lives in Iran: FO

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred SI offered

Funeral prayer of martyred SI offered

2 minutes ago
 Anti Terrorism Court awards two-year imprisonment ..

Anti Terrorism Court awards two-year imprisonment to two terrorist

2 minutes ago
 District administration to set up relief camps to ..

District administration to set up relief camps to deal with rain emergency situa ..

6 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate visits Mango festival

Deputy Chairman Senate visits Mango festival

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.