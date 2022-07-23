Registration starts for admissions in Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Sweet Home, (PSH) Zamurrad Khan on Saturday said that the registration process was started for orphan students in class eight and FSc-I at the Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College, Sohawa for the academic year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Sweet Home, (PSH) Zamurrad Khan on Saturday said that the registration process was started for orphan students in class eight and FSc-I at the Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College, Sohawa for the academic year 2022-23.

Talking to media persons, he said the registration of orphan students would be continued through Whatsapp 0333-5671118 and by post till July 31.

The new classes would be started in coming September.

The tests of the registered students would be conducted on August 21, at the centres to be set up across the country.

The interviews of the students, who passed written tests, would be conducted in Islamabad. A special team would also be deployed to conduct the interviews of the passed students in their respective areas.

To a question, he said he was planning to construct a separate cadet college for orphan girls.