UrduPoint.com

Registration Tax For Commercial Vehicles Dropped To 1pc

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal government has announced reduction in registration tax for commercial cars in Excise and Taxation department Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to a press release issued by Excise and Taxation department ICT, the registration tax for commercial vehicles is reduced to 1 percent which was up to 4 percent earlier.

The decision was taken to provide maximum and concrete relief to the citizen.

