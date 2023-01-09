Registration Tax For Commercial Vehicles Dropped To 1pc
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 07:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal government has announced reduction in registration tax for commercial cars in Excise and Taxation department Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).
According to a press release issued by Excise and Taxation department ICT, the registration tax for commercial vehicles is reduced to 1 percent which was up to 4 percent earlier.
The decision was taken to provide maximum and concrete relief to the citizen.