Registration to students to select Faisalabad Orators starts from Nov 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Registration of matriculation students for English and urdu declamation would start from November 30, 2022.

According to CEO District education Authority (DEA) Iftikhar Virdag, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh had announced selecting one male and one female student as "Faisalabad Orator" and in this connection, speech declamation would be arranged at tehsil level for which registration of students would commence on Nov 30.

He said that private and government schools could get their students registered for tehsil level declamation up to Dec 3, 2022 and the speech contests would be held at tehsil level among boys on Dec 6 and among girls on Dec 7. However, district level declamation would be held on Dec 12 during which 'Faisalabad Orators' would be selected.

Teachers of first three position holders would also be awarded cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs10,000, respectively on Dec 18, he added.