Registration Under Housing Program To Continue Till Oct 15

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:21 PM

The registration process for Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) will continue till October 15 and citizens from all districts from across the country can apply for the Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The registration process for Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) will continue till October 15 and citizens from all districts from across the country can apply for the Programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the second phase of registration for the NPHP during the last month which is a step forward to provide affordable housing facility to the low-income sections of the population, an official source said on Tuesday.

In the first 45 days of the registration process started on July 15, the source said and added that 3,65,000 people registered themselves through NADRA's online registration process.

Data is being gathered from the masses under this registration process in order to know their requirements and launch housing projects understandably. Through registration process, launched by NADRA, a clear picture of vital statistics relating to housing project including area preference, required finances and civic amenities, will be obtained.

The source said that a comprehensive database is being prepared, containing all vital information. Since the launch of the first phase in October last year, more than 5,00,000 people applied, he added.

He said that a web portal (https://nphp.nadra.gov.pk) has been also launched by NADRA to enable applicants to register from within the confines of their homes, aside from having the option to visit 7,500 NADRA E-Sahulat facilities across Pakistan. Applicants who have already applied, do not need to apply again.

He said that the task to construct five million houses and meet the housing needs in the country is purely meant for low income and salaried people and it would be achieved under leadership of PrimeMinister Imran Khan as the sincere and integrated efforts areunderway to meet this challenge.

