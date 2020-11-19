Registrations for Bahimat Buzurg program to start next week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The registration process for 'Bahimat Buzurg Program' will start from November 23 to provide pension to old age people as a step towards the welfare state according to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

The program has been launched across the province under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as Rs 6000 will be provided to 65 years or above old age people after each three months in case of social pension.

A meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak was held to review the arrangements of registration process in the district here on Thursday.

He said that registration process for Bahimat Buzurg program will continue by three months and ordered all facilities at registration camps and implementation on corona SOPs.

Additional deputy commissioner Rana Ikhlaq Ahmad giving briefing said that 32000 old age people in the district will get benefit from the program.

He said that three registration centers have been setup in the district while ATM cards will be issued to old age people instead of cash.