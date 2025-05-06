Registrations Open For PITB's SheWins Training Program
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened registration for its "SheWins" Training Program, designed to equip women with essential digital skills and support their career development
The program offers both on-campus and online training options, allowing female candidates to choose from courses in e-Commerce, Social Media Marketing, Graphic & Brand Design, and YouTube Content Creation, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The six-week on-campus training is available at a discounted fee of Rs20,000, while the online training course is offered for Rs15,000.
To date, more than 2,000 women have completed the program and are now running their own online businesses—marking a significant step toward economic empowerment.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Through this program, we are empowering women with modern digital skills so they can not only become financially independent but also contribute positively to the national economy by expanding their online businesses.”
The program is open to female applicants aged 16 to 50 with a minimum educational qualification of matriculation. Interested candidates can register via the official website: /shewins.pk/.
