Registrations Opens For PITB’s SheWins Program
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has opened registrations for the new batch of its flagship training program, SheWins, aimed at empowering women with in-demand digital skills and supporting them in career development. The program is offering both on-campus and online training options.
Women candidates can now apply for two specialized courses; e-Commerce with Social Media Marketing & SEO or YouTube Content Creation & Video Editing. The duration of each course is 6 weeks, with a subsidized fee of Rs20,000 for on-campus training and PKR 15,000 for online training.
So far, over 2,000 women have completed their training through SheWins and have successfully launched their own online businesses.
Commenting on the initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “SheWins is equipping women with essential digital tools that not only make them financially independent but also enable them to contribute meaningfully to the digital economy through entrepreneurial ventures.” The program is open to female applicants aged 16 to 50 with a minimum educational qualification of Matriculation. Interested candidates can register via the official website: https://shewins.pk/.
