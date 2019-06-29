UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registry Clerk Held On Taking Bribe In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:03 PM

Registry clerk held on taking bribe in Sargodha

Anti Corruption police arrested a registry clerk over taking bribe money

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Anti Corruption police arrested a registry clerk over taking bribe money.

ACE authorities on Saturday said that a complainant against Ghazanfar Ali s/o Abdul Sattar of Tehsil Piplan (Mianwali) was received to the Regional Director ACE Shahbaz Hussein Shah that registry clerk Muhammad Zahid was demanding bribe amount Rs.

15,000 for the registration of property.

On the direction of Regional Director ACE; the Circle Officer Asmat Ullah Bandial under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shahab conducted raid at the office and arrested the registry clerk along with the bribe amount.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Circle Mianwali Piplan Money

Recent Stories

Gasly under pressure, Red Bull facing uncertainty

7 minutes ago

Food exports dip 4pc to US $ 4272 mln in 11 months ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss OPEC+ Deal Extension ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Details Available on Planned Putin ..

7 minutes ago

Ayushmann Khurrana in an exclusive chat reveals ho ..

3 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's duet secures top sp ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.