Registry clerk held on taking bribe in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Anti Corruption police arrested a registry clerk over taking bribe money.

ACE authorities on Saturday said that a complainant against Ghazanfar Ali s/o Abdul Sattar of Tehsil Piplan (Mianwali) was received to the Regional Director ACE Shahbaz Hussein Shah that registry clerk Muhammad Zahid was demanding bribe amount Rs.

15,000 for the registration of property.

On the direction of Regional Director ACE; the Circle Officer Asmat Ullah Bandial under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shahab conducted raid at the office and arrested the registry clerk along with the bribe amount.