Regular classes in public, private schools from Monday: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Schools education Murad Raas has said that regular classes would start in all public and private schools across the province from October 11.

In a tweet here on Friday, the minister said there would be no more classes with segregated approach of permitting 50 percent students each day.

He urged the students and the teaching staff to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) pertaining to COVID-19.