Regular Classes In Sindh University To Be Started From July 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Regular classes for morning and evening programmes at all teaching centres, institutes and departments of University of Sindh will commence from Monday (July 5) consequently the boys and girls hostels remain opened from the Sunday evening.

According to a press statement issued here by Sindh University spokesman, the varsity is going to open from July 15 after summer vacation is over.

He said that the hostels would remain open from Sunday for the male and female students of the varsity.

Transport section has also finalised arrangements for the pick and drop of the students from July 15 and teaching departments began setting up classes, display of class and practical schedule at each centre, institute and department.

The provosts of boys and girls hostel also completed repairs, white wash, sanitation, electrical and water arrangements.

Provost boys hostels Ghulam Saqib Buriro told that the accommodation at hostels for the registered students are available from Sunday evening.

On the other hand, the students have been advised to regularly attend their classes to fulfil the required attendance.

