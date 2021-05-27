Regular exercise can prevent and safe from heath diseases: Dr Fawad Farooq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Dr Fawad Farooq Cardiologist on Thursday said that regular exercise is best thing for healthy life and could prevent and safe from heart diseases.

Talking to a private news channel, he revealed that there are some symptoms of heart attack including chest pain or discomfort, feeling weakness in body, pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck or back, pain in both arms or shoulders, shortness of breath.

To a question, Dr Fawad said that there is no trend of regular exercise which create health issues in the early age.

Physically movement must for strong and healthy heart on daily basis adding that CBC, sugar, liquid profile test and other related heart test must be every sixth month.

Covid playing role for the freezing blood in the body which is major cause of deaths and muscle weakness.

Physical activity is one of the best things you can do to help prevent a heart attack and stroke.

Being active is one part of a heart-healthy lifestyle. Eating healthy foods, not smoking, and staying at a healthy weight are other ways you can be heart-healthy and help prevent a heart attack or a stroke, Dr Fawad said.

The heart needs exercise just like any other muscle. Muscles that are utilized regularly become stronger and healthier, whereas muscles that aren't used weaken and atrophy.

Regular exercise also helps to keep arteries and other blood vessels flexible, ensuring good blood flow and normal blood pressure.