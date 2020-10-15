UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regular Exercise In Morning May Cut Cancer Risk: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Regular exercise in morning may cut cancer risk: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Researchers have found that that when physical activity is done in the morning throughout lifetime can reduce cancer risk.

One potential cause of cancer is circadian disruption, the misalignment of environmental cues (light, food intake, etc.) and our endogenous circadian rhythms. Most studies on circadian disruption and cancer risk focused on night shift work.

Recent studies suggest that exposure to light at night and late food intake may play a role in the etiology of cancer. However, to date it remains unknown if the timing of physical activity could influence cancer risk through circadian disruption.

"In this study, we discuss how physical activity may influence human circadian rhythms and suggest possible biological mechanisms," said the study authors from Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in Spain.

For the current study, published in the International Journal of Cancer, the research team examined the effect of timing of recreational physical activity on breast and prostate cancer risk in a population-based case control study.

They hypothesized that the beneficial effect of the longest done physical activity in reducing cancer risk could be stronger when done in the morning.

They based their hypothesis on the results of an experimental study which showed that physical activity in the afternoon and in the evening can delay melatonin production, a hormone produced mainly during the night and with well-known oncostatic properties.

The analysis included 2,795 participants of the multicase-control (MCC-Spain) study in Spain.

The researchers found that the beneficial effect of the physical activity (longest done throughout lifetime) to reduce breast and prostate cancer risk was very stronger when the activity was regularly done in the morning (8-10 am).

In men, the effect was similarly strong also for evening activity (7-11 pm). Results were unchanged when considering the most strenuous physical activity timing.

Effects differed across chronotypes, the preference for sleeping and being active at a certain time of day. Early morning activity (8-10 am) seemed especially protective for late chronotypes, people who generally prefer to be active towards the evening.

Overall, the findings of this study indicate that "time of the day of physical activity is an important aspect that may potentiate the protective effect of physical activity on cancer risk," the authors wrote.

Related Topics

Barcelona Spain May Cancer From

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

24 minutes ago

39 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

39 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Japarov Says Assumed Preside ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh extends Prof. Burfat's leave ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.