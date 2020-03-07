UrduPoint.com
Regular Hand Wash Can Prevent Coronavirus: Dr. Iqbal Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:01 PM

Coronavirus belongs to a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

This was stated by Dr. Iqbal Alvi of Microbiology department while addressing a day-long awareness seminar on Coronavirus at Hazara University.

He said novel coronavirus (CoV) was a new strain that had not been previously identified in humans and infected thousands of people across the world.

Dr. Iqbal stated that Coronaviruses were zoonotic, meaning they were transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans.

Several known coronaviruses were circulating in animals that had not yet infected humans, he added.

Talking about the common signs of infection, he said it included respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, he added.

Dr. Alvi said the standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs, avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Vice-Chancellor Hazara University Dr. Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah while addressing at the occasion said the whole world was trying to produce a vaccine of Coronavirus and soon people would get a remedy from the disease.

He emphasized the need of sharing the knowledge and information the participants got from the seminar to aware masses about the disease.

