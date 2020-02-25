Regular immunization can protect citizens from life-threatening conditions: Medical specialist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Child specialist Tuesday said that the regular immunization was one of the key for protecting citizens specially children from avoidable sickness, disability and life-threatening conditions those were preventable but lack of awareness among parents was the leading cause of spread of disease in the country.

Talking to private news channel, Child specialist Dr Syed Aftab said that life-threatening infectious could be controlled timely through immunization, which also reduces the burden of disease.

Vaccines also play a major role in eliminating diseases including diphtheria, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, whooping cough, polio, diarrhea and influenza, he added.

Dr Syed said vaccination could also reduce the usage of some antibiotics, adding that vaccines are the most affordable solution when it comes to preventing certain health hazards.

Expert advised vaccines were the most effective medication for the prevention of such diseases which were also cost effective. Many people globally are getting rid of the diseases because of quality vaccination.

He said people should protect their children from these dreaded ailments and themselves from financial burden by getting their children and themselves by early vaccinations.

He stressed that to prevent the spread of several diseases, it was vital that children continue to receive vaccinations.

Vaccination is the safest way to help a child develop immunity to vaccine-preventable diseases, he added.

The awareness campaigns regarding vaccination is necessary and the department concerned must initiate efforts to educate citizens about consequences of influenza virus and other ailments, preventive measure they can adopt and of course the remedies and proper medications, he added.

He said many people suffered from serious health consequences due to spread of different viruses, therefore, vaccination was a must for the children, adults and even elderly people to prevent them from further health deterioration.

He regretted that in Pakistan there was lack of awareness among the citizens about role of immunization and people mostly depends on unnecessary antibiotics and injections which have harmful effects on human body.

All type of vaccination is essential for the citizens especially children and elderly people and those having Influenza asthma and allergies with advent of winter every year.