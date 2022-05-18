UrduPoint.com

Regular Launch Of Pak-Iran Private Economic Zone Is A Basic Need Of The Hour. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 05:52 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022) PML-Q Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that economy is the most important challenge of Pakistan at present.

Promoting trade with neighboring countries can significantly reduce problems.

He said that regular launch of Pak-Iran Private Economic Zone is a basic need of the hour and alternative barter trade of the baking sector is the most effective in the current scenario.

"Fortunately, at present, all bilateral diplomatic missions are genuinely active in promoting trade," he added. Rejecting Western pressure, work is urgently needed in the banking sector, including the Pak-Iran gas pipeline.

