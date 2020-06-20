Regular monitoring improves implementation of SOPs: AC

Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh here on Saturday said that owing to regular inspection the state of implementation of SOPs has improved to great extent in the district

He said Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan was regularly issuing orders for strict implementation of SOPs following which regular inspections were being carried out throughout the district that resulted in improved implementation of these SOPs.

Today, he said markets and vehicles were inspected and two shopkeepers were fine while one was sealed for negligence in adopting the precautionary measures against coronavirus.

He informed that announcements on loudspeakers regarding following SOPs on regular basis by the TMA staff were also contributing to improving the situation. The TMA staff, he said was also constantly monitoring the situation and persuading the people to must follow SOPs.