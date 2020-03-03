Regular monitoring of people returning from Iran continues: Sindh Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the people coming back from Iran were not only being monitored regularly but also necessary medical tests were being conducted, of which only two people had been tested positive so far.

He said this while briefing the journalists after the Sindh Cabinet's meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Cabinet meeting was presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh Cabinet reviewed in details the steps taken to prevent the possible spread of the Coronavirus throughout the province, especially in Karachi.

Nasir Shah said that the cabinet members praised Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for presiding over the meetings of the task force formed to review the necessary steps to be taken to prevent the possible spread of the Coronovirus in the province on a daily basis.

Nasir Shah said that the provincial cabinet was informed that there were a total of four Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, of which two were in Karachi.

Referring to the various measures taken in this regard, the provincial Minister informed that a total of nine isolation centers had been set up across the province with 118 beds.

In addition, the provincial government had also released Rs 100 million under the Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund, he added.

Nasir Shah said that the CM Sindh told the Cabinet that all the passengers coming from China were being sent back after spending 14 days in quarantine.

He said the chief minister in his briefing said that because the people who returned from Iran did not spend time in Quarantine, the virus test came positive in two of them.

The CM Sindh told the meeting that he had tackled the issue of Coronavirus personally, and that he had been holding meetings with all the relevant bodies and representatives on a daily basis in this regard to ensure that all necessary steps were being taken timely, he added.

Nasir Shah said that all those who had come back from Iran would complete their 14 days in quarantine, after which all provincial educational institutions would be opened.

The CM Sindh told the cabinet that many people had been kept in isolation at homes as well.

He said that if the children who had just returned from Iran had gone to the schools without spending time in Quarantine the problem could had been serious.

Nasir Shah said that the cabinet after having detailed discussion approved immediate release of Rs 100 million to deal with problem of Coronavirus.

The minister said besides, the purchase of 5000 testing kits, this amount would be spent on taking other necessary steps immediately.

He said that only those people who had returned from China and Iran in their recent travel history would be tested.

In addition, anyone who had been with people returning from Iran or China recently or if they had been found to have any symptom of Coronavirus would be tested, the Minister added.

Responding to a question regarding the appointment of Inspectator General of Sindh Police, Nasir Shah said that the name of Mushtaq Mahar was among those Names which were proposed by the Sindh government, adding that because the issue was over, no more discussion over it was needed.