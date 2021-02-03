Regular system to be set up at all interchanges of Rawalpindi Ring Road for transportation

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Muhammad Mehmood has said that a regular system would be set up at all interchanges of Rawalpindi Ring Road for the transportation of local population from one side to the other

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Muhammad Mehmood has said that a regular system would be set up at all interchanges of Rawalpindi Ring Road for the transportation of local population from one side to the other.

He said the Lahore Ring Authority had endorsed all aspects of the Ring Road project and approval of the project was also expected soon from the Public Private Partnership Authority.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the progress on Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that comprehensive consultation had been held on the bidding process of Rawalpindi Ring Project in the light of expert suggestions and the project would be a safe and profitable for the investors.

He said that comprehensive measures were being taken to facilitate the process of payment of Ring Road compensation and meet all other legal requirements and more staff was being provided for the purpose.

Muhammad Mehmood said that the decision on the position of the service area covering 420 kanals on both sides of Ring Road near Adiala Interchange would be taken by the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi in consultation with the local population and in the light of legal requirements.

He said that the location of this service area was changed in light of the suggestions of the local population whereas when the map was drawn on the new location, the locals demanded further change and now the final decision would be taken by the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Various aspects of Ring Road were discussed in detail in the meeting.