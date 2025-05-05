Open Menu

Regular Undergraduate Exams Begin At Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 02:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Regular undergraduate degree program examinations have commenced at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

According to the university spokesperson, students from all faculties, centers, institutes, the Umerkot campus and affiliated colleges from first year to final year are participating in the exams.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal reviewed the ongoing examinations at the main campus. On this occasion, strict security arrangements were in place to ensure a smooth examination process.

The Vice Chancellor also consulted with faculty deans regarding administrative measures. Deans of the relevant faculties and administrative officials were also present during the visit of the Vice Chancellor.

