Regular uses of sugary drinks, a major cause of many diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Regular consumption of sugary drinks is a major cause of many diseases, including heart disease, cancer and obesity.

The seminar on the occasion of "World Diabetes Day" on Wednesday highlighted the growing trend of sugary drinks in Pakistan as a result of various diseases including heart, obesity, diabetes, stroke, cancer.

According to press release, General Secretary, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sanaullah Ghumman said that only healthy young generation would be a part of the development of the country.

Sugar drinks are on the rise among the young generation and are inviting common diseases. One of the major causes of various diseases including heart, cancer, obesity, diabetes and stroke is regular consumption of sugar drinks.

The young generation should be made aware of the harmful effects of sugary drinks in educational institutions, the government should take practical steps on the application of health levy, so that billions of rupees can be saved by getting rid of diseases.

Sanaullah Ghumman said that 'PANAH' had been raising health issues for 36 years.

According to Cheryl Anderson, author of the University of California, San Diego, consuming one or more sugar-added fruit drink daily linked with a 42% greater risk of having cardiovascular disease.

According to the World Health Organization, sugary drinks were the main source of sugar in food. Reducing the use of sweets can prevent many diseases.

Sanaullah Ghumman said that a credible investigation had proved that it was necessary to apply health levy to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks,if one rupee health levy is imposed on a small sugary drink.

Applying one rupee health levy on a small bottle of sugar cane will generate billions of rupees in revenue, which will be helpful in treatment, he said.