Regular visit of psychiatrists in jails demanded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairperson Human Rights Commission Nasreen Azhar here on Sunday demanded the department concerned to ensure regular visits of psychiatrists for monitoring of women and mental patients in prison.

Talking to APP, she said regular visit of psychiatrists in jail would control the woman's mental disorder of high prevalence which was caused by inadequate services for mental healthcare, poor identification of mental disorders in prisons, and inefficient psychiatric assessments during legal proceedings.

She said women behind the bars have faced tough metal pressure that was the main cause of mental illness which would be reduced through proper treatment, she opined.