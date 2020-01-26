UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regular Visit Of Psychiatrists In Jails Demanded

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 03:40 PM

Regular visit of psychiatrists in jails demanded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairperson Human Rights Commission Nasreen Azhar here on Sunday demanded the department concerned to ensure regular visits of psychiatrists for monitoring of women and mental patients in prison.

Talking to APP, she said regular visit of psychiatrists in jail would control the woman's mental disorder of high prevalence which was caused by inadequate services for mental healthcare, poor identification of mental disorders in prisons, and inefficient psychiatric assessments during legal proceedings.

She said women behind the bars have faced tough metal pressure that was the main cause of mental illness which would be reduced through proper treatment, she opined.

Related Topics

Poor Jail Visit Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

40 minutes ago

No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves AED395 mln ..

2 hours ago

Loud noises expected in UAQ Corniche due to &#039; ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

3 hours ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.