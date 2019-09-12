Regularising employees priority: PHA chairman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan Chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua said on Thursday that regularization of jobs of contract employees of PHA was a priority.

During visit to different green belts in the city, Janjua said the PHA would overcome all problems soon.

He said the PTI government attached great importance to rights of employees and was committed to create more job opportunities as per its manifesto.

He, however, advised employees to strive harder and perform duty with dedication, saying that the target of improving and maintaining green belts in the city could only be achieved through hardwork.

He thanked the commissioner and deputy commissioner for their cooperation in giving a greener look to the city and said bigger trees were also being planted on green belts.