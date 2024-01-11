Regularization brings jubilation as teachers secure permanent positions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) As many as 227 teachers working in the educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are rejoicing as they transition from daily wage teachers to secure regular appointments.

They have long served temporarily, and now find themselves with the security of a permanent position.

The federal cabinet has approved the regular appointment of 227 daily wage teachers, by a ruling by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The move follows a comprehensive summary presented by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFE&PT) and the recommendations of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

An official from the education ministry while talking to APP, emphasized that the IHC had mandated the approval of the matter by the federal cabinet in its verdict. In line with this directive, the MOFE&PT submitted a summary to the federal cabinet in November 2023, seeking regularization for the 227 daily-wage teachers.

The appointment of these daily wage teachers was facilitated through the rigorous processes of written tests and interviews conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission.

The notification of their appointments has been eagerly awaited since then, bringing relief and joy to the teachers who have longed for the day they would be officially designated as permanent members of the teaching faculty.

Expressing his happiness on the momentous occasion, one of the newly appointed teachers conveyed his excitement about the shift to permanent status. “This regularization has not only brought joy to my life but also a sense of security.

It's a recognition of our hard work and dedication to shaping the future generation. This development also underscores the caretaker government's commitment to upholding the principles of justice and fairness. "

A female teacher on the condition of anonymity told APP, "The decision has been widely hailed as a positive step towards recognizing the valuable contributions of educators and ensuring their job security. With these appointments, the government is taking strides to enhance the stability and effectiveness of the education sector, setting a precedent for the protection of the rights of daily-wage workers across various professions."

It's worth noting that the Education Ministry had already regularized a group of 137 daily-wage teachers who were not included in the FPSC exams. This move was part of the ministry's commitment to recognizing the contributions of all teachers and ensuring a fair and inclusive approach to employment regularization.