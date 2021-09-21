UrduPoint.com

Regularization Of Employees Be Made Under Law: Sindh Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Regularization of employees be made under law: Sindh Health Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr. Azra Pechuho said that upgradation and regularization of employees should be made under the law.

She expressed such views while presiding over the Senate meeting of Shaheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana through video link here on Tuesday.

Sindh Health Secretary, Kazim Jatoi was present on the occasion, while Vice Chancellor Dr Ata-ur-Rehman and Senate members attended meeting via video link from Larkana.

Employees cannot be regularized without cabinet approval, Sindh Health Minister said. Under the University Selection board, contract employees can only be appointed on a temporary basis, Dr. Azra Pechuho told The University should arrange the posts under the guideline of PMC, she asked, saying that the university could open its campuses and colleges only in the designated regions.

On the recommendation of the Health Secretary, the meeting also approved the inclusion of members of the Planning and Development Department, Finance and Health Department in the Finance and Planning Committee.

It was decided that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana would not be allowed to open its campuses and colleges in any city other than the designated cities.

The meeting also approved to reinstate the dismissal of Abdul Hafeez Mangi, Project Director, Arija Campus, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana.

The meeting was briefed on the performance of the university, financial matters, research and other issues.

Besides, various issues of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana were discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Larkana Jatoi From Cabinet

Recent Stories

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support benefici ..

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support beneficiaries worth AED382 mn

29 minutes ago
 Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy stora ..

Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy storage product

44 minutes ago
 ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Al ..

ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre

59 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Pro ..

Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Prospects of Bilateral Relations ..

1 hour ago
 62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.