Regularization of employees be made under law: Sindh Health Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr. Azra Pechuho said that upgradation and regularization of employees should be made under the law.

She expressed such views while presiding over the Senate meeting of Shaheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana through video link here on Tuesday.

Sindh Health Secretary, Kazim Jatoi was present on the occasion, while Vice Chancellor Dr Ata-ur-Rehman and Senate members attended meeting via video link from Larkana.

Employees cannot be regularized without cabinet approval, Sindh Health Minister said. Under the University Selection board, contract employees can only be appointed on a temporary basis, Dr. Azra Pechuho told The University should arrange the posts under the guideline of PMC, she asked, saying that the university could open its campuses and colleges only in the designated regions.

On the recommendation of the Health Secretary, the meeting also approved the inclusion of members of the Planning and Development Department, Finance and Health Department in the Finance and Planning Committee.

It was decided that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana would not be allowed to open its campuses and colleges in any city other than the designated cities.

The meeting also approved to reinstate the dismissal of Abdul Hafeez Mangi, Project Director, Arija Campus, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana.

The meeting was briefed on the performance of the university, financial matters, research and other issues.

Besides, various issues of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana were discussed in the meeting.