Regularization of low-paid contract employees of NICVD approved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over 79th Governing Body meeting of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) meeting at CM House on Wednesday approved regularization of low-paid contract employees and hiring of experienced retired nurses through proper procedure.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Dr Sohrab Sarki, Finance Asif Jahangir, Secretary health Kazim Jatoi Dr Shajila Leghari, Executive Director NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar, Mohammad Idress, Executive Director Prof JPMC Shahid Rasool, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary, and other concerned officers.

The meeting discussed the appointment of Chief Finance Officer (CFO) for the NICVD and approved the appointment of Faisal Abdul Satar as new CFO.

Faisal A.Sattar has 25 year experience, including nine years in the healthcare sector as CFO.

The NICVD Executive Director told the meeting that there was an acute shortage of trained and well-experienced nurses in the NICVD, therefore he requested the board to approve hiring of retired experienced nurses for the hospital.

The governing body approved the request and directed NICVD administration to follow the procedure.

The chief minister directed the NICVD administration to start its own Nursing school to meet its requirements and the needs of other institutes/hospitals.

The governing body was told that there were a considerable number of low-grade employees working in the NICVD from the last two to three years.

The board, in principle, approved the regularization only of those who have a good service record, and their services were necessary for the institute.