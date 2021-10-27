UrduPoint.com

Regularization Of Low-paid Contract Employees Of NICVD Approved

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:48 PM

Regularization of low-paid contract employees of NICVD approved

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over 79th Governing Body meeting of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) meeting at CM House on Wednesday approved regularization of low-paid contract employees and hiring of experienced retired nurses through proper procedure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over 79th Governing Body meeting of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) meeting at CM House on Wednesday approved regularization of low-paid contract employees and hiring of experienced retired nurses through proper procedure.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Dr Sohrab Sarki, Finance Asif Jahangir, Secretary health Kazim Jatoi Dr Shajila Leghari, Executive Director NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar, Mohammad Idress, Executive Director Prof JPMC Shahid Rasool, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary, and other concerned officers.

The meeting discussed the appointment of Chief Finance Officer (CFO) for the NICVD and approved the appointment of Faisal Abdul Satar as new CFO.

Faisal A.Sattar has 25 year experience, including nine years in the healthcare sector as CFO.

The NICVD Executive Director told the meeting that there was an acute shortage of trained and well-experienced nurses in the NICVD, therefore he requested the board to approve hiring of retired experienced nurses for the hospital.

The governing body approved the request and directed NICVD administration to follow the procedure.

The chief minister directed the NICVD administration to start its own Nursing school to meet its requirements and the needs of other institutes/hospitals.

The governing body was told that there were a considerable number of low-grade employees working in the NICVD from the last two to three years.

The board, in principle, approved the regularization only of those who have a good service record, and their services were necessary for the institute.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Chief Minister Jatoi Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

2 hours ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

2 hours ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

2 hours ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

2 hours ago
 Dry weather likely in most parts; cold in Northern ..

Dry weather likely in most parts; cold in Northern areas

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.