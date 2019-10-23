UrduPoint.com
Regularization Of Petroleum Business Stressed To Protect 0.7mln Peoples Livelihood

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:47 PM

Regularization of petroleum business stressed to protect 0.7mln peoples livelihood

Balochistan National Party's member Balochistan Assembly Sana Ullah Balcoh on Wednesday stressed for evolving a comprehensive mechanism to regularize the business of petroleum products and discourage smuggling being done through neighbouring Iran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan National Party's member Balochistan Assembly Sana Ullah Balcoh on Wednesday stressed for evolving a comprehensive mechanism to regularize the business of petroleum products and discourage smuggling being done through neighbouring Iran.

Talking to APP he said a workable strategy was required to stop smuggling of petrol and bring the business under lawful channels as around 700,000 people were attached with the business.

The Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader suggested to impose a reasonably justified tax on petrol to discourage its illegal transportation and to protect livelihoods of over one million families associated withe the business of petrol and its products.

Baloch said only 30,000 people were directly engaged in the smuggling activity while the rest were interlinked with the business, feeding hundreds of thousands of underprivileged families.

Sana Ullah Baloch alleged that the provincial government seemed to have forgotten its promise of providing employment to the youth as no policy had so far been framed for the human resource sector.

Lack of job opportunities was creating anxiety among the youth which might push them towards subversive activities, he warned.

He also asked the provincial government for capacity building and technical training of the youth, construction of industrial zones and initiate development projects in remote areas to boost economic activities.

The Balochistan Government's spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani in response to Baloch's concern said government was making efforts to curb the smuggling business, causing loss to the national economy. He, however, said to provide alternative opportunities of employment to the province's youth industrialization was imperative. Three economic and marble zones in the province were also a part of the government's initiatives in this regard, he added.

To another question, the spokesperson said the government was trying to create more jobs for the youth to bring them in main stream and discourage illegal trades and activities.

