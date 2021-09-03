Regularization of slums should be completed soon: CM aide

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Katchi Abadies (slums) Liaqat Ali Askani on Friday while chairing a meeting of the officials of Sindh Katchi Abadi department discussed in detail the matters related to regularization of the slums.

Secretary Sindh Katchi Abadi, Baqaullah Unnar and senior officials of the Sindh Katchi Authority participated in the meeting, said a statement.

The participants of the meeting made deliberations on the progress of the work on regularization of slums.

On the occasion, Liaqat Askani called for increasing lease recovery of Katchi Abadi.

He further said that land should be identified in all the districts of Sindh for starting low cost housing schemes.

He further directed that all the Regional Directors should take necessary steps to expedite the regularization of the required slums and a report in this regard should be submitted soon.