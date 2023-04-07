Close
Regularization Of Social Security Institution's Employees On Agenda Of Governing Body: Senate Told

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Regularization of Social Security Institution's employees on agenda of Governing Body: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Friday informed the Senate that the employees of the Social Security Institution, Islamabad have been on the contract since its establishment in 2013 adding that their regularization was the agenda of Governing Body.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said efforts were being made to regularize the services of employees of Social Security Institutions.

The manpower was engaged on a short-term basis to meet with the emergency to start with its function, he added.

He said some of the staff members filed a writ petition against the service regulations in Islamabad High Court which was still pending in the honorable court. Therefore the recruitment process could not be finalized/ completed, he added.

To another question, the minister said there were total 48 plot files in street No.

99 Sector I-10/1. Out of which only one plot file of house No. 622 St No. 99, Sector I-10/4 which was allotted to Mst Shamim Akhter W/o Abdul Aziz being Affecttee of Village Ropper, and further transferred trice in the Names of Mr. Masood ul Rauf S/o Malik Fazal dad Khan, Mr. Safdar Zaman Kiani S/o Raja Lehrasab Khan and in the name of Rashida Begum and 04 others through legal heirship.

Only one application complaint dated May, 5, 2021 received in this Office from Zahid Safdar Kiyani and others regarding issuance of a No Demand Certificate and case file was found missing. The subject File has been Re-Contructed an inquiry against officials/officers concerned has been initiated/forwarded to the Security Directorate accordingly, he said.

Action would be taken against the concerned officials, he added.

