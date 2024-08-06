Regulate or Risk Lives: TRANSFORM Pakistan calls to battle deadly Trans Fats

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) on Tuesday hosted a Media Advocacy Workshop focusing on mobilizing media support for regulating industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) and advocating for a legislative ban on Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs).

According to a press release, this workshop was part of the ongoing TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, an initiative aimed at establishing a national policy that enforces a mandatory limit of 2 grams of iTFA per 100 grams of fats and advancing a complete ban on the production and distribution of PHOs across the country.

The workshop brought together media personnel from both print and electronic platforms, engaging them in discussions about the health implications of iTFAs and the necessary steps for policy reform. Areebah Shahid, the Executive Director of PYCA, opened the session by emphasising the urgent need for regulatory actions against iTFAs.

She said that industrially produced trans fats were silent killers posing serious health risks to the Pakistani population.

Areebah Shahid further expressed that through the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, PYCA aimed to safeguard public health by advocating for policies that restrict the presence of trans fats in the food supply, and highlighted the pivotal role of the media in shaping public opinion and policy discourse, making their active involvement crucial in transforming Pakistan’s nutritional landscape.

Munawar Hussain, Country Lead for the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, delivered a keynote address on the global and national perspective of iTFA regulation.

He said that countries worldwide were taking decisive actions to eliminate trans fats from their food supply, and Pakistan could not afford to lag any further in protecting its citizens from the dangers posed by these harmful substances. “Every day that we allow unregulated trans fats to infiltrate our food supply, we let hundreds of people die from preventable non-communicable diseases.”

Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary of the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), highlighted the economic burden of diseases linked to trans fats. He underscored that the annual cost of managing diabetes in Pakistan far exceeded the financial aid the country hoped to receive from international institutions like the IMF, and stated that investing in preventive measures today would save the nation from massive economic and health-related repercussions in the future.

The Media Advocacy Workshop in Lahore is part of a series of five workshops planned across Pakistan, including sessions in Islamabad and the provincial capitals. The campaign aims to engage journalists nationwide to empower media personnel with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively advocate for public health policies.

