Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that regulating the usage of water in the province is highly important to conserve water reservoirs for coming generations.

He said this while chairing a meeting here on Friday.

Secretary Irrigation gave a detailed briefing regarding the setting up of the Water Commission and Water Regularity Authority.

CM said that water must be saved through proper management. The meeting reviewed the salient features and functions of the Water Commission and WaterRegulatory Authority.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari and others attended the meeting.