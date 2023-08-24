Regulation in business timings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :After multiple times changes in business hours once again the government has changed business hours.

The time changes have been made keeping in view the upcoming smog and under "The Punjab National Calamities (Prevention and Relief) Act 1958 and Section 22 of National Disaster Management Act 2010".

An hour has been added to business timings and increased it from 10 to 11pm, all markets will close at 11 pm according to latest notification.

Shopping malls, sweets and bakery shops shall close at 11pm throughout the week, and restaurants, hotels, cafes may remain open till 11 pm.

Medical stores, pharmacies puncture shops, petrol pumps, CNG stations, tandoor (naan shop), dairy shops, hospitals, laboratories are allowed to remain open 24/7.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia haider has released official notification.