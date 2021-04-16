Regulation of Generation, Transmission, Distribution of Electric Power ordinance laid in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Regulation of Generation,Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ord. No. VIII of 2021) was laid before the National Assembly on Friday.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan laid the ordinance before the National Assembly as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that it was same ordinance which was passed by the standing committee.

Meanwhile, Minister of the State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Minister in-charge for information and broadcasting laid the Annual Report of Pakistan Information Commission for the period 1st January, 2020 to 30th November, 2020 in the house. The report was laid in the House, as required by section 19(2)(c) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.