UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regulation Of Generation, Transmission, Distribution Of Electric Power Ordinance Laid In NA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

Regulation of Generation, Transmission, Distribution of Electric Power ordinance laid in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Regulation of Generation,Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ord. No. VIII of 2021) was laid before the National Assembly on Friday.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan laid the ordinance before the National Assembly as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that it was same ordinance which was passed by the standing committee.

Meanwhile, Minister of the State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Minister in-charge for information and broadcasting laid the Annual Report of Pakistan Information Commission for the period 1st January, 2020 to 30th November, 2020 in the house. The report was laid in the House, as required by section 19(2)(c) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Same January November 2017 2020

Recent Stories

90 coaching roles up for grabs

1 hour ago

Huawei presented Business performance 2020 by Opti ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 16, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

12 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.