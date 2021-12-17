Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired a meeting of heads of different regulatory authorities wherein he said the regulators had a pivotal role to play for the protection of rights of people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired a meeting of heads of different regulatory authorities wherein he said the regulators had a pivotal role to play for the protection of rights of people.

He said the regulators had to protect public interests by ensuring effective monitoring and compliance of the legal and regulatory requirements.

The prime minister stressed upon the effective role of regulatory authorities to keep a check on cartels and mafias and directed all the regulators to ensure fairness and quality of services to develop their respective sectors.

The heads of all the regulatory authorities assured the prime minister to take effective measures for the capacity building of their respective authorities for better service delivery to the citizens.