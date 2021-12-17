UrduPoint.com

Regulators' Role Vital For Protection Of People's Rights: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:29 PM

Regulators' role vital for protection of people's rights: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired a meeting of heads of different regulatory authorities wherein he said the regulators had a pivotal role to play for the protection of rights of people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired a meeting of heads of different regulatory authorities wherein he said the regulators had a pivotal role to play for the protection of rights of people.

He said the regulators had to protect public interests by ensuring effective monitoring and compliance of the legal and regulatory requirements.

The prime minister stressed upon the effective role of regulatory authorities to keep a check on cartels and mafias and directed all the regulators to ensure fairness and quality of services to develop their respective sectors.

The heads of all the regulatory authorities assured the prime minister to take effective measures for the capacity building of their respective authorities for better service delivery to the citizens.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister All

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

30 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

56 seconds ago
 KP CM directs presentation of PEDO's performance r ..

KP CM directs presentation of PEDO's performance report

59 seconds ago
 DRO bans display of arm, aerial firing, carrying m ..

DRO bans display of arm, aerial firing, carrying mobile phone inside polling sta ..

1 minute ago
 Istanbul Stock Exchange Announces Suspension of Op ..

Istanbul Stock Exchange Announces Suspension of Operations Amid Collapse Of Lira

1 minute ago
 46th PDWP meeting approves 2 development schemes

46th PDWP meeting approves 2 development schemes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.