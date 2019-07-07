UrduPoint.com
Regulatory Body For Rural Craft Women Demanded

Sun 07th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The representatives of civil society Sunday demanded of the concerned quarters to set up a central regulatory body to address the issues of rural skilled women and settlement of their wages matters.

According to them, these poor skilled women sent their skilled work to urban markets to earn for their families but due to absence of a regulatory system they had to face discrimination and low wages despite heavy work load.

Unfortunately owners of shopping centers displayed their beautiful handmade embroideries, jewelry etc. and collected huge money but these skilled women receive meager amount of their work, Aima Alam, a head of civil society organization said.

She added even their work was displayed at different exhibitions inside and outside the country to show as local culture but they could not get any financial benefit of all such practices.

Sometimes, they face challenges in finding access to appropriate market or getting reasonable money of their work.

Zeenat Khatoon, a rural women said, "I need proper earning for my dependents through my art work but I always failed to get appropriate amount from those who purchased my handmade things.

" She said there should be a regulatory body to address these issues for further promotion of their work besides creating more opportunities for other rural women to start their work.

Robina from Dua welfare organization said they were not being paid enough of their work in market despite their hard work, which she termed a discouraging attitude.

She said these challenges could be addressed by commercializing the work of rural skilled women and fixing a minimum wages for them besides providing skill training.

She said the art of rural women are the real assets of country's culture but they have been facing hurdles for getting money of their work.

She asked the authority concerned to create more work opportunities for them enabling them to get wages according to their skills.

When contacted, an official from Ministry of Human Rights said that they took notice of this issue which remained unattended since long.

He said that the ministry would form a mechanism to ensure that they were getting minimum wages of their work without any aspect of exploitation and living a comfortable life.



