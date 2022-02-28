Regulatory body needed to streamline accountability of organizational assets: Swati

Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Monday stressed the need for a regulatory body that would amplify and streamline accountability of organizational assets including 186,000 acres of land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Monday stressed the need for a regulatory body that would amplify and streamline accountability of organizational assets including 186,000 acres of land.

The minister was speaking during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Railways held here.

The minister said that it is sad that railway property had not been utilized for the maximum benefit of the country and that he and his team would ensure that this practice is curbed.

He appealed to the judiciary to strengthen federal agencies so that these could benefit the nation.

He added that commercialization of the railways was a priority and the land would be leased for commercial projects; residence and agriculture would be a continuous source of income.

He stated that in keeping with the performance of the Pakistan Railways in the past six months; that generated Rs 2 billion; it is hoped that Rs 4 billion will be generated within a year.

Chaired by Senator Muhammad Qasim, the meeting discussed in detail the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) plan 2022-23 and future strategies of Pakistan Railways.

The Committee also took up questions related to Railways property and its utilization.

While reviewing details of the PSDP 2022-23; the Committee was informed of the strategy that entailed business development; rolling stock availability and infrastructural development.

The Committee was informed that good governance and income generation was at the core of the Pakistan Railways sustainability plan and the Ministry will make all-out efforts to ensure this is materialized.

A list of new and ongoing projects was submitted to the Committee. Total proposed PSDP 2022-23 allocation amounted to Rs 46.3 billion.

Taking up questions of sustainability, the Committee inquired about the various leased projects on a meagre amount.

He assured the committee that he will look into the matter personally.

The Committee fully supported the Ministry in its quest for reforms and was of the view that systems must be strengthened to control irregularities.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Naseebullah Bazai and senior officers of the Ministry of Railways along with all concerned.