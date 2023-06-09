Regulatory duty 10% on import of used clothes repealed: Dar

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said the government had decided to repeal the regulatory duty of 10 % on import of second-hand clothing to facilitate lower-income segment of the society.

Delivering the budget 2023-24 speech in the National Assembly, he said usually the lower-income class buys secondhand clothing, hoping that the proposed repeal would facilitate them.

The minister also announced launching of micro deposit scheme for low income people under the National Savings on 1st July.

This scheme would offer relatively higher profit ratio and the leverage to open an account digitally, he added.

Informing about another initiative to be taken to facilitate people with lower income, the minister said only 1% sales tax would be imposed on Unani (homeopathic) medicine so that the rural and lower income population might not be affected.

