Rehab of drug addicts continues across the district:DPO

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The rehabilitation of drug addicts continues across the district on the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar,

said District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal here on Monday.

The DP) highlighted that Sialkot Police provided treatment to 427 drug addicts where as 11 people returned to real life after recovery.