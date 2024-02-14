Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger Finds New Sanctuary At South Africa
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has shifted a rehabilitated Bengal Tiger to a South African sanctuary to lead a normal life in a natural environment after getting 15 months long treatment for his multiple injuries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) has shifted a rehabilitated Bengal Tiger to a South African sanctuary to lead a normal life in a natural environment after getting 15 months long treatment for his multiple injuries.
The Bengal Tiger (Babu) was brought to the IWMB’s Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, formerly Islamabad Zoo, in a critical condition, an IWMB spokesperson told APP on Wednesday.
“With seven fractured bones, the tiger could not even stand on his feet. However, due to provision of timely medical facilities and tireless efforts of the wildlife medics and vets, its condition gradually improved.
It fully recovered after 15 months,” he said.
The IWMB spokesperson said that the decision to send Babu to South Africa was taken as no wildlife sanctuary for tigers existed in Pakistan.
He said the Margalla Wildlife Rescue Centre had rehabilitated around 381 animals, including reptiles, mammals and birds.
Among them, the Asian elephant popularly known as Kavaan, which had received global attention due to the pathetic treatment meted out by the Islamabad Zoo staff, was rehabilitated by the IWMB and shifted to Cambodia, he added.
Likewise, the spokesperson said, a pair of brown bears was also relocated to a proper sanctuary in Morocco after being treated.
