Rehabilitating of roads, drains, sewerage system in Karachi underway: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the work of rehabilitating various roads, drains, revamping sewerage system and installation of paver blocks in Karachi is underway.

"We are improving the infrastructure affected by rains and every possible effort is being made to complete the development works at a fast pace so as to provide convenience to the citizens," the Administrator said this on the occasion of his visit to different areas of the city.

Barrister Murtuza Wahab reviewed the development works on I.I.Chandrigar Road, Mumtaz Hasan Road and Boat Basin Clifton and directed the officers to speed up the work.

On the occasion of Ziauddin Nullah's visit, the Administrator Karachi said that the nullah was in a dilapidated condition and it is being improved it.

He said that heavy machinery is being used to clean the drain and the affected part is also being repaired, which will improve the flow of the drain and remove the blockage in the way of drainage.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also reviewed the ongoing development works under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project at Clifton Boat Basin and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers.

Project Director Nazir Memon, while briefing Administrator Karachi, said that under the project, construction work is being done in the entire section from Shawn Circle to Bilawal House Chowrangi. He said that many works are in the stages of completion.

He said that Boat Basin Food Street and surrounding roads and footpaths are being beautified and various monuments are being installed at intersections.

The Administrator Karachi while talking to the local businessmen on the occasion said that the completion of this project will add another good project in the city.

He said that it will not only increase the beauty of the city but also maintain the traffic in the area.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that where the rehabilitation and development works are taking place, a strategy has been prepared by taking the residents and businessmen into confidence.

He said that the Karachi Neighborhood Project phase two includes the development of the entire area from Shawn Circle to Boat Basin, pedestrian development up to Bilawal Chowrangi and establishment of food street.

He said that under the project, five public parks have been rehabilitated, roads and footpaths were constructed, and modern parks were constructed to provide excellent recreational facilities to the people of Boat Basin and the surrounding area.

The Administrator said that urban areas are being made beautiful and eco-friendly, monuments are being built to promote local culture on the pattern of other big cities of the world.

In three districts of Karachi, various works are underway under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project, which are being completed rapidly, with the aim of providing modern facilities to the citizens of Karachi.