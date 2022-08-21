UrduPoint.com

Rehabilitation Activities Accelerated In Flood-affected Areas Of KP: Barrister Saif

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Rehabilitation activities accelerated in flood-affected areas of KP: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday said that rehabilitation activities had been accelerated in the flood-affected areas of the province.

In a statement issued here, Saif said that due to weather changes, another spell of rains was predicted for the province from August 21 to 26.

He said that the provincial government had taken pragmatic steps and all the line departments were utilizing their energies to deal with the current situation.

KP Relief department, district administration and other relevant institutions were involved in relief activities.

The special assistant said that rehabilitation activities had been accelerated in all the flood-affected areas of KP; rehabilitation of roads and bridges, provision of tents, blankets and other essential items to the victims were in progress.

The government would not leave the flood affected people alone in this hour of need, and would continue to effort until the rehabilitation of each and every resident of flood affected areas.

